The art of pricing: Crafting a strategy for small-business success in Puerto Rico

(Credit: Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com)

In the competitive world of small business, pricing is more than just a number on a tag. It is a strategic tool that can determine the success or failure of your venture. This is particularly true in Puerto Rico, where unique market dynamics combined with an unpredictable economy require a nuanced approach.

As the island’s economy continues to reinvent itself and seek growth, small-business owners must craft pricing strategies that not only cover costs but also resonate with the local consumer base and maximize its profit potential.

The act of pricing is not just a static mathematical calculation, it is a dynamic strategy that follows a structured process based on data, business objectives and expected results; and the key word in today’s environment is dynamic.

A significant sample of small businesses in Puerto Rico has shown that the concept of a pricing strategy or logic to pricing is lacking, no doubt one of the main aggressors to a business’ capability to survive and prosper. This absence of a logic pricing structure was evident in multiple underpricing examples where the business is not maximizing its profit opportunity and has positioned its “value proposition” at a pricing level that is hard to sustain or grow out of.

On the flip side, an overpriced proposition usually provides an initial false notion of profitability that is quickly challenged by market competitive forces, sending the business into a situation where its business model may not survive. Some would say that pricing is more a science than an art!

Here are some of the general steps that our firm uses in structuring the right pricing strategy, illustrated with a real-world example.

Understanding your costs: The foundation of pricing

Before setting prices, it’s crucial to understand your costs. This includes both fixed costs such as rent, salaries and utilities, and variable costs like raw materials, packaging and shipping. For instance, let’s consider a small boutique coffee shop in San Juan. The fixed costs might include $1,500 per month in rent, $2,500 for employee salaries and $500 for utilities. Variable costs would be the coffee beans, milk and other ingredients, which might average $2 per cup of coffee sold.

By calculating these expenses, the coffee shop owner can determine the minimum price needed to cover costs. If the shop sells 2,000 cups of coffee a month, the owner needs to ensure that the price per cup covers both fixed and variable costs. This foundational step ensures that pricing decisions are grounded in financial reality.

Knowing your market: The pulse of pricing

Market research is indispensable. Understanding what competitors charge, gauging the target market’s willingness to pay, and identifying demand and supply dynamics are all critical. For our coffee shop, this means surveying other cafes in San Juan, understanding their pricing and assessing what makes customers choose one shop over another.

Suppose the average price of a cup of coffee in nearby cafes is $4. If our boutique coffee shop offers a unique blend of Puerto Rican coffee beans and an exceptional customer experience, it can justify a higher price point. However, pricing too high without adding perceived value can drive customers away.

Defining your value proposition: The heart of pricing

A clear value proposition differentiates your product and justifies your pricing. Our coffee shop might emphasize its use of locally sourced, organic coffee beans and a cozy atmosphere with free Wi-Fi. This value proposition appeals to both locals and tourists looking for an authentic Puerto Rican experience.

Choosing the right pricing model: The strategy behind the price

There are several pricing models to consider:

Cost-plus pricing : Adding a markup to the cost. If our coffee shop’s cost per cup is $2, a 100% markup sets the price at $4.

: Adding a markup to the cost. If our coffee shop’s cost per cup is $2, a 100% markup sets the price at $4. Competitive pricing : Setting prices based on competitors. Matching the $4 price of nearby cafes can position the shop competitively. Reverse engineering of your operating structure to ensure you can support the pricing is critical.

: Setting prices based on competitors. Matching the $4 price of nearby cafes can position the shop competitively. Reverse engineering of your operating structure to ensure you can support the pricing is critical. Value-based pricing : Pricing based on perceived value. If customers perceive the coffee and experience as superior, a price of $5 or $6 could be justified.

: Pricing based on perceived value. If customers perceive the coffee and experience as superior, a price of $5 or $6 could be justified. Penetration pricing : Starting low to attract customers, then raising prices. Our shop could initially price coffee at $3 to build a customer base before increasing it. Understanding your margins to set the right penetration strategy is key.

: Starting low to attract customers, then raising prices. Our shop could initially price coffee at $3 to build a customer base before increasing it. Understanding your margins to set the right penetration strategy is key. Skimming pricing: Starting high and lowering over time. For a limited-edition coffee blend, the shop could start at $7 and reduce the price after the initial buzz fades.

Testing and adjusting: The flexibility of pricing

No pricing strategy is set in stone. Continuous testing and adjusting based on customer feedback and sales data are essential. Our coffee shop might try A/B testing with two different prices or offer limited-time promotions to gauge customer reactions. Regularly reviewing sales data will help in making informed adjustments.

Psychological pricing: The subtle art of persuasion

Psychological pricing tactics can significantly impact sales. Charm pricing, like setting the price at $4.99 instead of $5, can make a difference. Bundle pricing, such as offering a coffee and pastry combo for $6.99, can increase perceived value. Anchoring, by presenting a premium option at $8, can make the standard $5 coffee seem more reasonable.

Monitoring and reviewing: The ongoing process

Pricing is an ongoing process that requires regular monitoring and review. Changes in market conditions, costs and customer preferences necessitate adjustments. Our coffee shop owner must stay vigilant, adapting to new trends, competitive forces, fluctuating costs and economic shifts in Puerto Rico.

A practical example

Let’s put this into practice. Our coffee shop in San Juan identifies its costs, conducts thorough market research and defines its unique value proposition of local, organic coffee and a welcoming atmosphere. Initially, the owner decides on a competitive pricing strategy, matching the $4 price of nearby cafes but adding value with superior service and ambiance.

After a month, the owner collects customer feedback and sales data. The feedback indicates that customers appreciate the quality and are willing to pay more. The owner then adjusts to a value-based pricing model, raising the price to $5. This change is communicated effectively through in-store signage and social media, emphasizing the unique value of the coffee shop.

As a result, the coffee shop is seeing an increase in revenue without a significant drop in customer numbers. The owner continues to monitor the pricing strategy, ready to adjust as needed based on market conditions and customer feedback.

Author Raúl Burgos is a business executive with 30-plus years’ experience, and is president and managing partner of Global 1080 Business Solutions and G1080 Consulting. Send comments to [email protected] .

The right price, the right way

Crafting the right pricing strategy for any business in Puerto Rico involves understanding costs, knowing the market, defining a clear value proposition, choosing the right pricing model, and continuously testing and adjusting.

By following these steps, small-business owners can set prices that cover costs, attract customers and ultimately drive success in a competitive market. For our boutique coffee shop in San Juan, this strategic approach to pricing not only ensures profitability but also creates a loyal customer base that values the unique offerings of the business.

With more than 50 years of combined business experience in multiple industries and markets, our team at Global 1080 Business Solutions specializes in helping businesses set the right pricing strategy. Find out more at www.global1080.com or contact us at [email protected].