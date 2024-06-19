HMS Ferries – Puerto Rico reports record ridership growth

Isla Bonita, one of Puerto Rico Ferry’s vessels. (Credit: www.facebook.com/puertoricoferry)

The operator saw 14% increase in passengers from January to May.

HMS Ferries Puerto Rico has announced its continued growth in ridership on ferries traveling to the island-municipalities of Culebra and Vieques, as well as between Cataño and San Juan. In the first five months of the year, ridership reached 713,751 passengers, marking a 14% increase over the same period in 2023.

In May, ferry services to Culebra and Vieques carried 105,044 passengers, an increase of more than 5,500 riders compared to the same month in 2023.

Ridership on the Metro Service between San Juan and Cataño continues to outpace previous years, carrying nearly 200,000 passengers through May 2024, exceeding the previous year by 63,000 riders.

“Reliability across the maritime transportation system continues to achieve nearly perfect performance,” the company’s news release reads regarding its “97% on-time performance across more than 1,800 departures” in May.

“We continue to see record ridership growth across the maritime transportation system as residents and visitors experience firsthand the system’s ongoing upgrades and improvements. Thanks to our crew, more people than ever are now able to travel reliably and efficiently across the system, and we look forward to welcoming millions of riders onboard in the months and years ahead,” said Matthew Miller, President of HMS Ferries – Puerto Rico.

Itineraries for travel to and from the municipal islands are available through Sept. 30, the company added.