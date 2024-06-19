Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

HMS Ferries – Puerto Rico reports record ridership growth

NIMB Staff June 19, 2024
Isla Bonita, one of Puerto Rico Ferry’s vessels. (Credit: www.facebook.com/puertoricoferry)

The operator saw 14% increase in passengers from January to May.

HMS Ferries Puerto Rico has announced its continued growth in ridership on ferries traveling to the island-municipalities of Culebra and Vieques, as well as between Cataño and San Juan. In the first five months of the year, ridership reached 713,751 passengers, marking a 14% increase over the same period in 2023. 

In May, ferry services to Culebra and Vieques carried 105,044 passengers, an increase of more than 5,500 riders compared to the same month in 2023.

Ridership on the Metro Service between San Juan and Cataño continues to outpace previous years, carrying nearly 200,000 passengers through May 2024, exceeding the previous year by 63,000 riders.

“Reliability across the maritime transportation system continues to achieve nearly perfect performance,” the company’s news release reads regarding its “97% on-time performance across more than 1,800 departures” in May.

“We continue to see record ridership growth across the maritime transportation system as residents and visitors experience firsthand the system’s ongoing upgrades and improvements. Thanks to our crew, more people than ever are now able to travel reliably and efficiently across the system, and we look forward to welcoming millions of riders onboard in the months and years ahead,” said Matthew Miller, President of HMS Ferries – Puerto Rico.

Itineraries for travel to and from the municipal islands are available through Sept. 30, the company added.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Cataño to host Women Who Lead Summit: AI Edition
NIMB Staff March 6, 2024
Salvation Army hosts Back to School event
NIMB Staff August 7, 2023
New York Foundling Puerto Rico building $8.5M early education center in Cataño
Contributor December 2, 2022
HMS starts transition of operations of the Cataño-San Juan ferry route
Contributor February 2, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

“With this expansion, we’ve become the largest representative of advertising solutions for Google worldwide. This, for us, is a super achievement, because we started from scratch here in Puerto Rico and then we went to the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, then they gave us three markets, and now they gave us another six markets. In other words, this growth has partly occurred thanks to the fact that we started here on the island.

 

Laura Riesco Cestero, country manager of Growth Digital for Puerto Rico, regarding the company’s $2 million investment to expand operations into new markets – taking its presence to a dozen countries – as well as launching Growth Academy in Puerto Rico, a training program that will provide free education on Google Ads.

Related Stories

Cataño to host Women Who Lead Summit: AI Edition
Salvation Army hosts Back to School event
New York Foundling Puerto Rico building $8.5M early education center in Cataño
HMS starts transition of operations of the Cataño-San Juan ferry route
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.