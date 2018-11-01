DMO: P.R. in Top 10 Meeting & Incentive Destination ‘hot list’

November 1, 2018 97

Puerto Rico is part of the Top 10 Global Destination Index, a unique tool that highlights the most popular meeting and incentive destinations around the world, Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s Destination Marketing Organization, confirmed.

The Global DMC Partners published its 2018 Global Destination Index, which compiled data from over 6,000 meeting and incentive programs across 2018 in over 500 destinations.

Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies and creative event experts serving planners worldwide.

The 2019 Meeting & Incentive Destination ‘hot list’ includes: Costa Rica, Bahamas, Malta, Puerto Rico, Morocco, Croatia, St. Lucia, Denver/Colorado Springs, South Africa, and Thailand.

Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, explained that flight patterns, cost-effective local options and a wide range of unique activities are just a few of the reasons why these destinations are already showing popularity for 2019 according to the Global Destination Index.

“Puerto Rico is ready, able and eager to welcome visitors to the island and being part of this Top 10 is very important to develop both business and leisure tourism,” said Dean.