Triple-S focuses on social interaction of older adults in ‘Al Son de Cachita’ program

November 1, 2018 71

Social interaction and entertainment are important elements for the emotional and physical health of seniors. To promote it, Triple-S Advantage has developed “Al Son de Cachita,” an activity program focused on music, traditional dishes and board games to encourage conversation.

“Cachita is excited and we want her to stir up our seniors as well with this program of events. This is a population that, for different reasons, does not have enough opportunities for entertainment and social interaction for their well-being,” said Ivelisse Fernández, chief marketing and communications Officer at Triple-S.

“Therefore, inspired by Cachita, our main character in the ‘Plan de Verdad,’ we have designed a program to give the access to these types of activities,” she said.

The program will run for five weeks, with two events taking place each week. These will be held in the municipalities of Coamo, Mayagüez, Manatí, Ponce, Guaynabo, Arecibo, Naguabo, San Juan, Aguadilla, and Bayamón.

“There is a strong emphasis on music, due to its therapeutic properties, as well as on board games such as dominoes to encourage interactions and conversation. In addition, Cachita will share her skills for dancing bomba in a workshop for participants,” she said.