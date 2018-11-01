ATS Int’l receives 3,000th load of materials in ongoing effort to build P.R.

November 1, 2018 81

ATS International, a provider in specialized transportation solutions, announced the arrival of its 3,000th load in a 13-month-long effort to recover and rebuild Puerto Rico as a more resilient and exuberant island.

This load of essential materials specifically carried electric utility poles vital to the $1.4 billion of work rebuilding the island’s power grid devastated by Hurricane María, it confirmed.

“This 3,000th load is part of the more than 125 million pounds of cargo transported to Puerto Rico by ATSI exclusively for reconstruction efforts,” said ATSI Director of Sales and Marketing, Jay Thomassen.

“We’re working alongside FEMA, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the U.S. Coast Guard and both stateside and Puerto Rico contractors as part of a comprehensive and actionable strategy to help Puerto Rico’s reconstruction,” said ATSI Director of Operations, Steve Hastings.

The commodities transported to Puerto Rico include more than 10,000 utility poles for PREPA’s grid restoration, more than 500 high capacity mobile generators, over seven million pounds of construction materials and in excess of 750 miles of high voltage electrical cable.

ATSI has also moved transformers, potable water, lumber, structural steel, roofing materials, portable showers and laundry trailers among other things.

“Having served Puerto Rico for nearly three decades, the post-hurricane shift in operations to accommodate relief supplies and ongoing transport of critical restoration supplies was a natural progression for ATSI,” Thomassen said.

“We’re steadfastly committed to continuing to provide our services and resources that will have a maximum impact and help change the trajectory of Puerto Rico’s development and future,” he said.