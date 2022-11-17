Mennonite Health System inaugurates $14M neuroscience wing in Caguas

From left: Guillermo Pastrana, Ricardo Hernández, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi — who attended the inauguration of the new wing — and Rodolfo Alcedo, endovascular neurosurgeon and director of the Neurosurgery Program at Hospital Menonita in Caguas.

The Mennonite Health System inaugurated new neuro-interventional rooms – one of them hybrid and multifunctional, which allows tending to the patient in a conventional operating room environment for open skull surgery in case of emergency – at its hospital in Caguas.

The hospital system invested $14 million to build what it says are “the first and only rooms in the Caribbean region that have a 100% design focused on the patient, science and technology.”

The rooms are part of the hospital’s Neurosciences and Stroke Management Center and are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to facilitate the intervention and care of complex pathologies that afflict the population, including cerebral aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, management of “stroke” or ischemic cerebrovascular attack, as well as diagnosis and treatment of patients with non-vascular disorders that require complex and detailed images for their diagnosis and treatment.

In addition, they have equipment to carry out studies, diagnostic and emergency procedures, which is one of the hybrid rooms, to treat more complex cases, specifically cerebrovascular conditions.

“For us it is important to continue promoting initiatives that respond to our mission of providing quality services. That is why we’re extremely pleased to inaugurate these facilities,” said Ricardo Hernández, CEO of the Mennonite Health System.

“By making these services available to the community, the system takes a step forward in health care in Puerto Rico, as we know that they will have a positive impact on an underserved, critical and difficult-to-access area such as neurology,” he said.

The Neurosciences and Stroke Management Center at the Hospital Menonita in Caguas has in its staff the only four active vascular neurologists on the island, one of them pediatric and three endovascular neurosurgeons.

It also has general neurosurgeons and a group of neuroradiologists for the immediate management that patients who suffer a cerebrovascular attack need, so that they can be treated appropriately and within the time required to minimize complications, Hernández said.

“We’re confident that through these new facilities, along with adequate treatment and education, we’ll be able to contribute to the reduction of deaths and disabilities that arise annually in Puerto Rico as a result of cerebrovascular accidents,” said Guillermo Pastrana, administrator of the Hospital Menonita in Caguas.