Messer Gas marks 2nd anniversary in Puerto Rico with plans to boost exports

Since establishing operations in Puerto Rico, Messer Gas has invested about $5 million in transportation equipment, plant improvements, and safety and equipment for greater efficiency and storage.

Messer Gas Puerto Rico, a subsidiary of Messer Américas, an industrial gas provider, is marking its second anniversary in Puerto Rico with plans to increase its exports throughout the region.

David García, general manager for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean said the short-term goal is to expand its footprint of products and services in the region, where it already distributes to the Dominican Republic and several other islands.

It has also supplied products to one of the largest refineries in the Americas, in St. Croix, to aid in the restart of operations this year, after a seven-year shutdown, he said.

“These products are exported from the Puerto Rico plant, contributing to the economy of our island and that of the US Virgin Islands, on which many Puerto Rican companies and families also depend,” he said.

Messer Gas Puerto Rico sells and distributes gases for industrial and medical use, among other purposes. Among the industries it serves are: manufacturing plants; pharmaceuticals; hospitals; doctors; pharmacies; imaging centers; laboratories; construction contractors; food distributors; and restaurants.

The most used gases in these industries are oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, and many other specialty gases. In addition, it has cutting, welding and safety equipment.

The filling plant is in the municipality of Cataño and the manufacturing plant in Guayanilla, where oxygen, nitrogen, and argon are produced. Helium, hydrogen, and other special gases are filled. Messer has 10 stores throughout Puerto Rico and owns a warehouse and store in St. Croix. Messer Puerto Rico employs 80 people.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.