MSO of Puerto Rico to pay for 4 neurosurgery residencies

The group of neuroscience residents participating in MSO's initiative.

Integrated healthcare system MSO of Puerto Rico announced it will cover the costs of transferring four resident neurosurgery physicians to the US mainland, to facilitate the completion of their residency requirements.

“Puerto Rico needs more health professionals who can serve the population, particularly the elderly. Undoubtedly, neurosurgeons are vital specialists, responsible for the study, diagnosis, care, and recovery of patients with pathologies in the nervous system, which affect their quality of life,” said Raúl Montalvo-Orsini, presidente of MSO.

“We want them to know at this stage of their careers that Puerto Rico needs them and is looking forward to their return,” he added.

Since 2017, the MSO has recruited residents who will soon graduate to expand the staff of specialist physicians, such as cardiologists and neurologists, among others, for its clinics.

MSO provides administrative support to plans, medical groups and health service providers on the island, and has created a model that has evolved the medical practice and health care of patients in Puerto Rico, according to its description.

Through its programs and initiatives, it has stood out for “raising quality standards in compliance with local and federal regulations, developing an integrated service culture, which allows improved service and patient satisfaction, as well as efficiency and effectiveness for responsible use of available funds.”

