Minority Chamber’s summit to host 2nd P.R. Reconstruction Summit

August 3, 2018 101

The U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce announced open registration for its national conference, the 2nd Puerto Rico Reconstruction Summit 2018, “Planning Today for Rebuilding Tomorrow.”

The conference will provide a comprehensive update on the reconstruction and contracting effort on the island, and is slated to to place Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 2018.

This event features a range of experts from the private sector representing in technology, construction, energy and emergency preparedness, as well as federal government leaders addressing immediate needs as related to response, repair, remediation, and restoration of Puerto Rico. The theme of the conferences is, “Be Ready for the Big One!”

Doug Mayorga, CEO of MCC, said this 2nd edition MCC summit will present “new and exciting business opportunities to attendees interested in Puerto Rico’s rapidly advancing reconstruction, through innovative ideas and products from the tech world.”

“Puerto Rico is facing enormous challenges,” said Mayorga. “Every time a business or homeowner experiences a loss of electrical power, communication or other major issues related to hurricane impact, a lucrative new business opportunity is created for entrepreneurs willing and able to step up to help address these problems.”

A variety of work opportunities exist regarding construction, housing energy development, building services, insurance, environmental hygiene, and hazardous materials mitigation. Data-center emergency solutions consultants are also among those who will certainly benefit through valuable work opportunities in disaster response.

“We are investing in Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands, no matter how long it takes to rebuild the island stronger than it was before — we will be participating as a component in the reconstruction inside communication,” said Sean Lee, CEO of Data Stream Mobile Technology.

“Hurricane María caused massive destruction and the needs are enormous, but so is the opportunity to reconstruct a better, more resilient Puerto Rico — one that is more cohesive, and where everyone has an equal opportunity to shape their own destiny for their citizens. We are supporting USMCC because its credibility and success, going directly to our interest in Puerto Rico and U.S Virgin Islands,” he said.

Topics areas to be covered include: “The Energy Challenge in Puerto Rico;” “Update on Economic Overview of Puerto Rico;” “New Legislation in favor of Reconstruction”; “Securing Government Contracts & Doing Business with FEMA;” “The Municipality of Puerto Rico: Challenges and Opportunities;” “Interpreting GSA Contracting for Puerto Rico;” “The Disaster Experience” and, “U.S. and Puerto Rico Private Sector Speak out: Experiences & Challenges in Puerto Rico Reconstruction.”