MMAPA, HHS to host virtual town hall meeting tonight

The series of town halls started with the first session on May 16, which discussed updates to information on the Bivalent Booster of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Products Association (MMAPA) of Puerto Rico is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to host a series of virtual town halls across the island that will focus on vaccination and health care.

Tonight’s town hall meeting will start at 6 p.m., led by Dara Kass, regional director for Region 2 of the HHS. The series invites Puerto Rican insurance providers and doctors to educational sessions to discuss the vaccination for COVID-19 and Dengue disease on the island.

This town hall can be accessed through this Zoom link.

“Americans in Puerto Rico unfortunately face major health care disparities compared to our fellow citizens across the country, making it more important for residents to have information and answers to important questions about their care.

“MMAPA is grateful for our partners at the Department of Health and Human Services and their work in hosting these informative town halls to help the American citizens of Puerto Rico. Thank you to all of the doctors and physicians, like our colleague José Novoa, who are playing a critical role in these town halls and who work tirelessly every day to secure the wellness of Puerto Ricans,” said Roberto Pando-Cintrón, president of MMAPA.

The town hall series began with the first session on May 16, which provided updates on the bivalent booster of the COVID-19 vaccine. A second town hall, held on May 18, gave updated information on the dengue vaccine and was led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Joshua Wong.

“I’m proud to be working alongside my fellow chief medical officers in MMAPA’s member health companies and the health experts at HHS, like Dara Kass, on these informative town halls, helping to build conversations around these important issues in Puerto Rico,” said Novoa, chair of MMAPA’s Committee of Chief Medical Officers.

“It is imperative that we continue to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and dengue on the island and ensure American citizens in Puerto Rico get answers to important questions about their care,” he said.