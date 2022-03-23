MPC Energy Solutions closes $9M acquisition of power plant in Caguas

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The plant is forecast to avoid 100,000 tons of CO2 emissions over the lifespan of the PPA — a reduction in carbon emissions of up to 30% — MPC Energy officials said.

MPC Energy Solutions, headquartered in Amsterdam, announced the completion of its $9 million acquisition of the Neol CHP plant, a 3.4 MW Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant in Caguas.

The investment was pending the completion of the construction phase, it confirmed.

The plant is majority-owned by MPC Energy Solutions and is now generating its first kWhs with a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in place to supply Neolpharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company based in the central Puerto Rico town.

“The commissioning of Neol CHP is another important step in terms of executing on our project pipeline and a demonstration of MPC Energy Solution’s commitment to Puerto Rico,” said MPC Energy Solutions CEO Martin Vogt.

“The territory has an ambitious target to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050. Projects such as the Neol CHP power plant are a part of that transition,” he said.

Energy production from the Neol CHP plant is expected to be 26,000 MWh per year. Having a dedicated power source will enable Neolpharma to benefit from a stable supply and reduced thermal energy consumption, resulting in substantial environmental benefits, MPC Energy stated.

The plant is forecast to avoid 100,000 tons of CO2 emissions over the lifespan of the PPA — a reduction in carbon emissions of up to 30% — MPC Energy officials added.

The project was developed and built by Enernet Global under an exclusive asset development partnership with MPC Energy Solutions.

Enernet Global and MPC Energy Solutions are aiming to start the development and construction of further sustainable energy projects for the private sector in Puerto Rico this year, Vogt said.

“We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with businesses to continue to support Puerto Rico as it strives to reduce its carbon emissions and make the transition from fossil fuels towards cleaner energies,” he said.