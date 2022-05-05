Mujer Emprende Latina recognizes MCS exec’s professional excellence

MCS Pharmacy Executive Vice President Carolyn Rodríguez-Rivera.

MCS Pharmacy Executive Vice President Carolyn Rodríguez-Rivera, received the 2022 Mujer Lanzada” award from Mujer Emprende Latina in recognition of her professional excellence in both the entrepreneurial and corporate fields.

The recognition is awarded to a select group of women who are a role model in their respective fields, organizers said. The Mujer Empodérate convention took place May 4.

Since joining MCS in 2005, Rodríguez has led the development of high-impact pharmacy programs, leading a team of pharmacy doctors, technicians, health educators and nurses committed to designing and managing the plan’s pharmacy benefits.

These pharmacy programs and benefits have achieved “significant positive changes in the health and quality of life for hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans,” company officials said.

Concurrently, Rodríguez also obtained her Doctor of Juris Prudence degree from Loyola University while studying at night, as well as raising her children with her husband.

“MCS applauds Mujer Emprende Latina for championing women empowerment through their leadership and entrepreneurship programs. MCS, too, champions women in the work force as they represent one half of our executive leadership team, 50% of our senior leadership team and 72% of our entire staff, said MCS CEO Jim O’Drobinak.

“I’m proud of all our female leaders and employees. Though I want to publicly congratulate Rodríguez for her great commitment and caring for the members and employees of MCS. I admire her spirit and appreciate her enthusiastic contributions as part of our executive leadership team,” he said.

Prior to joining MCS, Rodríguez was the successful owner of Nova Infusion, a specialty drugs pharmacy she founded in the late 90’s in Puerto Rico to venture into a yet unexplored virgin market niche, with the intent of fulfilling critical patients’ health care needs.

“I’m very grateful for this recognition from Mujer Emprende Latina. My work in the healthcare field has always been focused on improving the health of our population,” Rodríguez said.

“I’m honored to be part of this group of successful women, and to add my grain of sand to society. I look forward to continued success with other female leaders in the healthcare field,” she said.