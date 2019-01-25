New $130M mixed-income housing complex breaks ground in Caguas

January 25, 2019 165

The Puerto Rico Department of Housing and affordable housing developer, McCormack Baron Salazar, Inc., announced the closing on the financing and start of construction of a $130 million mixed-income housing in Caguas.

Located on vacant land that was previously a public housing site, the new community includes housing options that are affordable to families and seniors with a broad array of incomes, developers said.

When completed, the 20-acre site in south Caguas will have 238 apartments for families in townhomes and walk-up apartments and a 200-unit apartment building for seniors. The new community will also include administrative building with a community room with a business area and wi-fi, fitness room and management space.

The community will have integrated health and safety features including an enhanced lighting plan, security-controlled parking, smart keys and smart home security, fitness and walking trails, small playgrounds, a community gathering public-park with a main plaza and multiple gazebos.

The entire community has been designed to be resilient to major storm events, developers said.

“Since Hurricanes Irma and María, not only has there been an acute need for more high-quality affordable housing, but also for making sure that that housing is resilient in the face of new storms,” said Vincent R. Bennett, president of McCormack Baron Salazar.

“The buildings will include solar photo-voltaic systems and are designed to have natural cross-ventilation and reduce heat gain, in the case of power outages,” Bennett said.

The Department of Housing, McCormack Baron Salazar, and private investors financed the development through a public-private partnership that used government money dollars to leverage private equity, resulting in just under $130 million invested in the effort.

The new family apartments include with one-, two-, three-and four-bedroom units affordable to families with a range of incomes: 60 percent are reserved for very-low income families, 20 percent are reserved for workforce, and 20 percent have market-rate rents.

The senior building has 190 one-bedroom units and 10 2-bedroom units, of which 95 percent are reserved for very-low income seniors and 5 percent are reserved for low-income seniors.

The new community “elevates the standard for community design in Caguas by connecting to nearby commercial centers with restaurants and shopping, medical facilities, hospitals, an elementary school, and surrounding residential neighborhoods,” developers stated.

In addition, the site is adjacent to the Villa del Carmen Recreational Park — which features a small community center, a running track, play equipment, and a skate park.

“Working with the Department of Housing during the recovery from the 2017 hurricanes has underlined how important it is to bring well-designed and well-built affordable housing options to Puerto Rico,” said Daniel F. Acosta, senior vice president of McCormack Baron Salazar and director of development in Puerto Rico.

“We’re excited to be able to bring the partners together to finance and build a resilient community for the residents of Caguas,” he said.

McCormack Baron Salazar is also the lead developer in the redevelopment of housing sites in Historic Old San Juan and in in the Central Business District in San Juan.

A component of the McCormack Baron Salazar development approach is layering public and private funds to transform communities across the country. In Caguas, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Puerto Rico Department of Housing have committed significant funding including CDBG-DR funds, and the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority has provided low-income housing tax credits.

RBC Capital Markets is providing tax credit equity and Citi Community Capital is serving as the construction lender. Planning and architectural services are provided by Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón. F&R Construction Group, Inc. is the general contractor.