Iberia to resume direct Madrid-San Juan service on Mar. 31

January 25, 2019 114

Spanish airline Iberia will resume its direct route between San Juan and Madrid on Mar. 31 with three weekly flights between Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays during the months of April, May, September and October.

Those flights are in addition to the daily flights to be offered — except Monday and Saturdays — during the months of June, July and August.

The expanded schedule will generate 67,000 seats for Puerto Rico as a destination through Oct. 25, 2019, which will generate a direct economic impact on the island of more than $8.1 million, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said.

“Our tourism on the island has much to offer and thanks to Iberia, there will be more visitors who will have an accessible and straightforward opportunity to enjoy the island’s tourism,” he said.

For his part, Luis Gallego, president of Iberia, added “This year we celebrate 70 years flying to Puerto Rico and what better way than with this agreement.”

“Puerto Rico was always one of our first bets, since we started flying to Latin America and today we continue flying with the same enthusiasm as the first day. Our desire is to spread this enthusiasm in all European countries where we fly,” he said.

In 2018, Iberia increased passenger traffic by more than 30 percent between Madrid and San Juan due largely to an increased offer made by the airline on this route, he said.

Meanwhile, Gallego and Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos added that the agency signed an agreement with Iberia to promote tourism through the airline’s magazine, its social networks and its website.

“The agreement between the Tourism Company and Iberia will allow the service to maintain an optimal level of performance,” Campos said. “Considering that some 55,000 European tourists stay in hotels and short-term accommodation annually, generating more than $ 55 million for the Puerto Rican economy, Iberia is essential to maintain connectivity with this important market.”

Iberia flights to Puerto Rico are operated by modern Airbus A330/200 aircraft.