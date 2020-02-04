New Fortress Energy awards $20K in scholarships to Polytechnic Univ. students

February 4, 2020 163

New Fortress Energy awarded a total of $20,000 in scholarships to four engineering students enrolled in the Polytechnic University to continue their studies.

Students Bryan A. González-Nieves, Gustavo J. Albelo-Rivera, Josué E. Ortíz-Acevedo and Angelica C. Soto-Pomales will receive a $5,000 scholarship to cover their academic expenses.

Students were chosen upon meeting a series of criteria, among which were: academic index of 3.0 or more; demonstrate financial need; demonstrate participation in the community; and leadership activities. In addition, to qualify for the financial assistance, they had to be undergraduate students in the areas of electrical, mechanical or civil engineering.

“We’re very proud to partner with such a prestigious institution as the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico and to support these talented students,” said Jake Suski, New Fortress Energy managing director.

“As New Fortress Energy invests in Puerto Rico’s economic future, we’re committed to preparing the next generation of engineers and innovators and are excited to do so in partnership with the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico,” he said.

To date, New Fortress Energy has granted 51 university scholarships in Jamaica and Puerto Rico and has provided financial aid to more than 1,700 children to help students.

“We’re very grateful to New Fortress Energy for supporting the engineering students of our university with the necessary help to complete their engineering studies,” said Ernesto Vázquez Barquet, president of the Polytechnic University.

“This is a great example of what private companies can bring to the benefit of the professionals of the future that we need so much for the development of our island,” he said.

