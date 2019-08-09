New Fortress Energy, Boys & Girls Club of P.R host back-to-school fair

August 9, 2019 139

More than 300 children from the Boys & Girls Club in Las Margaritas participated in a back-to-school fair, organized by New Fortress Energy, an energy infrastructure company committed to supporting youth education in science and technology.

In addition to providing school supplies and support, the fair featured robotics workshops designed to introduce students to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

“New Fortress Energy is committed to supporting education and encouraging the next generation of science and technology innovators,” said Jake Suski, managing director of public affairs for New Fortress Energy.

“We’re proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico and contribute to the development of Puerto Rican youth,” he said.

“As we further invest in Puerto Rico, we look forward to building strong alliances that improve the quality of life and education,” Suski added.

At the event, the children received dental and hearing clinics, health educational presentations and glucose tests from the Puerto Rico Diabetes Association, as well as haircuts from stylists. Each student received a book bag with school supplies for the upcoming return to school.

Children also participated in hands-on robotics workshops conducted by Techno Inventors of Puerto Rico.

“We thank New Fortress Energy for supporting the education and development of our children and youth. Nine out of every 10 participants of our clubs live below the poverty level and their families do not have the necessary resources to prepare them to go back to school,” said Olga Ramos-Carrasquillo, president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico.

“Partnerships with the private sector are crucial for us to provide kids and young people the necessary tools in order for them to develop to their full potential,” she said.