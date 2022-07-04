New Fortress Energy grants scholarships to 5 UPR-Mayagüez students￼

This is the first year that UPR-Mayagüez students will receive the scholarships.

New Fortress Energy recently awarded scholarships to five engineering students from the University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez to help them continue their educational journey.

The recipients of the 2021-2022 NFE emPOWER Puerto Rico Scholarship are Kevin W. Rodríguez-García, Penélope O. Nieves-Colón, Adriana Danielle Kleshick-Segarra, Kevin Caleb Caraballo-Irizarry and Miguel A. de Jesús-Soto.

Each student will receive $5,000 to go toward their tuition and academic expenses. This is the first year that UPR-Mayagüez students will receive the scholarships, the company announced

“We are very proud to kick-off our partnership with the University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez Campus and to support these talented students,” said Jake Suski, managing director of Public Affairs for New Fortress Energy.

“The students have been able to excel and achieve academic excellence throughout a very challenging couple of years, and for that, we applaud and recognize their remarkable efforts. As New Fortress Energy invests in Puerto Rico’s energy transition, we are committed to preparing the next generation of engineers and innovators and are excited to do so in partnership with the University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez Campus,” Suski said

New Fortress Energy established the NFE emPOWER Puerto Rico Scholarship “to help aspiring engineers excel and become leaders in the fields of technology and energy innovation,” it stated.

The students were chosen based on a series of criteria, including academic index of 3.0 or higher, need for financial support, participation in community activities and proven leadership. In addition, to qualify for the scholarship, the students had to be pursuing undergraduate degrees in electrical, industrial, mechanical, computer, civil and biomedical engineering. The selected scholars will have the opportunity to connect with New Fortress Energy employees as well as apply for company internship positions.

“For our University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, it’s an honor to be part of this alliance with New Fortress Energy, which is, without a doubt, an ally of education, especially in cutting-edge issues with global relevance such as the innovation in technology and energy,” said Agustín Rullán Toro, chancellor of University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez.

“With these scholarships, our students are not only afforded a better opportunity to develop their careers, but a more promising future as industry leaders and engineering professionals. We appreciate the support of New Fortress Energy for trusting in the talent of our students and the educational excellence of our institution,” he said.

Since 2019, New Fortress Energy has awarded 169 college scholarships, provided financial aid to more than 3,800 children, and has supplied backpacks and school supplies to more than 6,350 students in Puerto Rico and Jamaica.