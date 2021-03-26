New sinfinespr.org website groups more than 1K Puerto Rico nonprofits

C3Tec is one of the nonprofit listed in the new website.

With more than 1,000 nonprofits in Puerto Rico grouped in one place, the Titín Foundation launched the sinfinespr.org online platform that allows its users to access the entities and channel donations, while facilitating collaborations and strategic alliances among them.

The Titín Foundation identified the need, in 2017, for a central database of nonprofits, which are now grouped into 10 regions across Puerto Rico. The pandemic’s effects last year further highlighted the need for the tool that now helps to strengthen the nonprofit sector, said Sofía Martínez, executive director of the Titín Foundation.

“The platform is the result of the historical commitment that the Titín Foundation has with the operations of the organizations. In it we group tools that will allow organizations to achieve greater prominence, resources, connections and capacity for a more efficient and effective operations,” she said.

The website’s users can search for information on the nonprofit, download data and donate to the organization they choose. The website also offers the possibility of connecting with organizations it would like to support and learn through its accelerator program.

The website “reflects the input collected in the beta stage and lessons learned during the past year. It became a platform of solid and useful tools to empower, strengthen and operationally mature the nonprofit sector. This is, without a doubt, a fundamental step so that its legendary and necessary management continues to impact our society,” said Hazel Colón, programs director at the Titín Foundation.

The website also seeks to act as a resource for academics or interested in data from the nonprofit sector ecosystem, as they will be able to download information and documents about the particular organization.

The Espacio SINFINES tab within the website will host news, studies and information on the sector.

