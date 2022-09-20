NY to send 100 troops, other aid to support Puerto Rico’s recovery

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul.

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced actions to support Puerto Rico in the wake of devastating flooding and winds caused by Hurricane Fiona, the worst storm to hit the island since Hurricane María in 2017.

Following a call with Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, Hochul directed the New York State Police to send 50 troopers to assist with keeping residents safe, and 50 additional troopers will be deployed in the coming weeks.

“State Troopers always stand at the ready to provide assistance when needed, whether it’s in New York State or elsewhere,” said New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen

“We’re committed to this mission to assist our neighbors in Puerto Rico as they recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona,” he added.

The governor also announced that the state has been working with Delta, JetBlue, Coca-Cola, New York State’s Building Trades, the Greater New York Hospital Association, and SOMOS Community Care, who have all pledged their support for response and recovery efforts.

Delta and JetBlue will donate cargo space and transport emergency personnel; the Greater New York Hospital Association will provide medical supplies; and Coca-Cola has committed water and additional supplies, the governor confirmed.

Habitat for Humanity of New York City and Westchester County and the State’s Building Trades also have committed their support as needs are identified.

Additionally, teams from the New York Power Authority are ready to deploy and assist in restoring power to the island, she said.

“New York knows full well the devastating impact that Mother Nature can bring, and that is why we stand ready to help the people of Puerto Rico recover and rebuild from this terrible storm,” Hochul said during a news conference.

“Our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico are incredibly resilient but, in times like this, New York will be there to help in any way we can, including sending personnel and resources to help the island and its residents recover,” she said.

The Dominican Republic is also being impacted by Hurricane Fiona, and Hochul remains in contact with the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, to support the country’s relief efforts.

On Sunday, President Biden declared Hurricane Fiona an emergency, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts. President Joe Biden spoke to Pierluisi on Monday to confirm the government’s support.

New York will work to back requests coordinated by FEMA in the coming days to assist the residents of Puerto Rico, she said.

“Our hearts are with the people of Puerto Rico as they endure the impacts of yet another devastating hurricane,” said New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray.

“Gov. Hochul and I are closely tracking Fiona and any further impacts the storm may have beyond the island. DHSES’ Emergency Operations Center will coordinate state agency response on the ground as additional requests come in from both FEMA and Puerto Rico,” she said.

Meanwhile, New York Power Authority Interim President Justin E. Driscoll said, “NYPA stands with our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico as they weather Hurricane Fiona and the challenges this storm presents.”

“As we’ve assisted Puerto Rico in the aftermath of recent hurricanes, today we stand at the ready to assist with the response to Fiona. NYPA has assisted with the resiliency and reliability of Puerto Rico’s energy management system, and we’ve helped with strategic planning to help move the island away from a fossil fuel dependent grid,” Driscoll said.

“As this emergency unfolds, we’re staying abreast of needs and readying resources to assist as needed,” he added.