In-Brief

Treasury Dept. delays deadline to file, pay Sales and Use Tax returns

Contributor September 20, 2022
The Treasury Department also dropped penalties associated with late filings.

The Puerto Rico Treasury Department has pushed back to Sept. 27 the deadline of filing and payment of the monthly Sale and Use (SUT) and Imports Tax Return for the period of August 2022, agency Secretary Francisco Parés said.

The returns were due today.

“To avoid setbacks for taxpayers in terms of fulfilling their tax responsibilities, as a result of the impact of Hurricane Fiona, we’ve decided to extend the filing and payment deadline,” he said. “We will continue to take the necessary and flexible measures to assist taxpayers after this emergency.”

The agency also dropped penalties associated with late filings for those taxpayers who carried out all the steps — in an exercise of good faith — to comply with the agency’s provisions and who submits the forms and payments no later than the new established deadline, he added.

If the online filing system imposes a penalty, the taxpayer must submit a request to have it eliminated. 

