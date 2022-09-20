United Retailers Assoc. launches services to aid small businesses

CUD President Lourdes Aponte-Rodriguez.

The United Retailers Association (CUD in Spanish) announced the launch of of services, technology and facilities to help mitigate the damages that small and medium businesses have faced after Hurricane Fiona’s passage through the island.

“Our reason for being is our retailers and in these times of emergency they need our support and help,” CUD President Lourdes Aponte said.

“The CUD has its Coworking Space Center available that has available water, electricity, and internet, where entrepreneurs can restart their operations,” she said.

“In addition, we’re collecting information from the affected entrepreneurs to identify the aid and services that we can provide so that our SMEs can open their businesses as soon as possible,” she added.

In addition, the CUD will provide guidance to those entrepreneurs who need to file insurance claims for losses after the passage of Hurricane Fiona.

“We want Puerto Rico to get up again and the CUD is here to support them. Our entire team of professionals is available to our SMEs, which in total represent 15,000 businesses in Puerto Rico,” Aponte said.