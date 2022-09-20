Type to search

In-Brief

Ford Puerto Rico distributes $40K in environmental grants

Contributor September 20, 2022
This year's projects are dedicated to food security.

Four community projects have been chosen winners of the 2022 edition of the Ford Environmental Grants program, and will spit $40,000 award money, the automaker announced.

This year’s winning projects are dedicated to food security: Las Mujeres Sembramos, presented by Coordinadora Paz para las Mujeres, and Huerto Riachuelo, of the Cooperativa de Trabajo Cabachuelas; and conservation and recovery of biodiversity: Community rehabilitation of the urban reefs of San Juan, of the Sociedad Ambiente Marino, and Raíces Urbanas, from Caras of the Americas.

“With each edition of Ford Environmental Grants, we reaffirm our commitment to sustainability, and by supporting community initiatives that favor the environment, we are promoting the multiplication of collective efforts that serve as catalysts for change to achieve a better planet,” said Vivian T. Dávila, manager of public affairs and communications for Ford in Central America and the Caribbean.

The grants distributed this year add to the more than $1.8 million that the automobile company has contributed to environmental initiatives in this region during the two decades in which the program has been carried out.

Over the years, the Ford Environmental Grants Program has supported environmental projects that have contributed to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by being related to the conservation and recovery of biodiversity, environmental education, waste management, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and food security.

The open call for the next edition of the Ford Environmental Grants program will begin in April 2023.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Ford opens call for 21st edition of Environmental Grants program
Contributor June 7, 2022
Ford Puerto Rico grants $40K to 4 winning environmental projects
Contributor October 8, 2021
Ford marks 20th anniversary of its Ford Environmental Grants program
Contributor July 21, 2021
Ford Environmental Grants program assigns $40K to 4 projects in Puerto Rico
Contributor December 10, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Ford opens call for 21st edition of Environmental Grants program
Ford Puerto Rico grants $40K to 4 winning environmental projects
Ford marks 20th anniversary of its Ford Environmental Grants program
Ford Environmental Grants program assigns $40K to 4 projects in Puerto Rico
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.