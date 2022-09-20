Ford Puerto Rico distributes $40K in environmental grants

This year's projects are dedicated to food security.

Four community projects have been chosen winners of the 2022 edition of the Ford Environmental Grants program, and will spit $40,000 award money, the automaker announced.

This year’s winning projects are dedicated to food security: Las Mujeres Sembramos, presented by Coordinadora Paz para las Mujeres, and Huerto Riachuelo, of the Cooperativa de Trabajo Cabachuelas; and conservation and recovery of biodiversity: Community rehabilitation of the urban reefs of San Juan, of the Sociedad Ambiente Marino, and Raíces Urbanas, from Caras of the Americas.

“With each edition of Ford Environmental Grants, we reaffirm our commitment to sustainability, and by supporting community initiatives that favor the environment, we are promoting the multiplication of collective efforts that serve as catalysts for change to achieve a better planet,” said Vivian T. Dávila, manager of public affairs and communications for Ford in Central America and the Caribbean.

The grants distributed this year add to the more than $1.8 million that the automobile company has contributed to environmental initiatives in this region during the two decades in which the program has been carried out.

Over the years, the Ford Environmental Grants Program has supported environmental projects that have contributed to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by being related to the conservation and recovery of biodiversity, environmental education, waste management, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and food security.

The open call for the next edition of the Ford Environmental Grants program will begin in April 2023.