PhRMA, NY officials announce support for STEM programs at República del Perú School

November 12, 2018 190

A group of New York State and City officials joined Laura Perloff, senior director of advocacy and strategic alliances of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), to announce a new educational grant for República del Perú School in San Juan.

The grant will be used to support the rebuilding of the school and outfitting of a new science lab, which was severely damaged during Hurricane María.

“The biopharmaceutical industry is committed to investing in future innovators who will keep America at the forefront of new breakthroughs. PhRMA is proud to be a partner in rebuilding a program that is inspiring tomorrow’s STEM leaders,” said Perloff.

During last week’s SOMOS Day of Service, Perloff and the government representatives also met with students to discuss the importance of their STEM education and the many opportunities to apply those skills in the biopharmaceutical sector

“I am thrilled to see PhRMA’s commitment to the rebuilding effort in Puerto Rico by awarding República del Perú School with a STEM Talent Pipeline grant,” said Assembly Member Robert Rodríguez.

“Students who have an interest in a career in STEM need to have exposure to interactive education experiences,” he said. “PhRMA’s support for the school allows them to get their students the exposure they need to be successful in the STEM field.”

Attending the event were: Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie; Assembly Member; Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.; New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson; New York City Councilmembers Vanessa Gibson and Francisco Moya; Senator Jamal Bailey; Assembly Members Rodríguez, Walter Mosley, Karines Reyes, Aridia Espinal, Marcos Crespo and Michael DenDekker.

“The STEM Talent Pipeline grant is an exciting opportunity for República del Perú School to get the resources it needs to better prepare students for the next step in their education,” said Mosley. “The hands-on skills they will gain in a science laboratory setting will give them the best preparation for college and their future career.”

Meawhile, Espinal said, “as Puerto Rico continues to rebuild, it is essential that we continue to invest in building a foundation for students to benefit from STEM education. STEM career paths are the careers of the future.”

“We need to ensure the future of Puerto Rico by supporting the exploration of STEM careers and enhancing the education students need to be successful in the many STEM career paths on the island of Puerto Rico, in New York and around the world,” she added.

The República del Perú School is a Montessori educational institution in Puerto Rico’s public system located in Loíza Street in Santurce.

“I am extremely grateful and happy because we really needed this help. Our students need to use technology in their daily lives and this donation will contribute to their education and their future,” said Hilda Vives, school director.