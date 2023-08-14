One Alliance Insurance to host ‘Winds of Preparedness’ educational event

The educational event seeks to bolster Puerto Rico’s resilience during hurricane season.

One Alliance Insurance Corp. (OAIC) will be hosting “Vientos de Preparación,” or “Winds of Preparedness,” an educational event designed to foster learning and collaboration. The forum will feature experts discussing weather, climate change, hurricane preparedness tactics and post-event reconstruction.

The event will take place Aug. 16 at the Puerto Rico College of Engineers and Land Surveyors (CIAPR, in Spanish) headquarters in Hato Rey, starting at 8:30 a.m.

“At One Alliance, we firmly believe in the importance of preparation and resilience. With ‘Winds of Preparedness,’ we seek to provide the public, our policyholders, producers and allies in the insurance industry with the necessary tools and knowledge to successfully face the hurricane season,” said Ricardo Benítez, executive vice president at One Alliance.

“True resilience is fostered through collaboration and proactive preparation,” he added.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of talks and workshops that will address topics such as the 2023 weather forecast, climate change and its effects on Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, and hurricane preparedness, including aspects that extend beyond just insurance coverage.

The event will also highlight the challenges of construction in Puerto Rico after a natural disaster, as well as the claims processes and support structure of One Alliance Insurance Corp.

“Winds of Preparedness” will feature a lineup of speakers that include experts in the field such as meteorologist Ada Monzón; Alberto Bachman from Cotton Global Disaster Solutions; specialists in commercial disaster restoration; Emilio Colón, an engineer and consultant who is an expert in the insurance and construction industry; and One Alliance Insurance Co. claims team members Isela Carlo and Orlando Rivera.

There will also be a question-and-answer session to address questions and concerns. Participation is expected from several segments, including insurance agents and producers, municipal representatives, commercial clients, allies, and business partners of OAIC.

“This initiative is just one of the many ways One Alliance is committed to serving our clientele and the people of Puerto Rico. Through this type of collaboration, we believe we can strengthen Puerto Rico against the forces of nature and forge a more resilient future for our island,” Benítez said.