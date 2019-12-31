Op-Ed: Digital literacy, learn to make your business succeed

December 31, 2019 197

We are currently making unimaginable advances in this digital and technological era and one of the fastest growing sectors is online commerce. But it’s no use if we don’t take advantage of all this.

Digital literacy is a fundamental part for all those small and medium entrepreneurs who are looking to start an online business or, who are about to integrate this sales channel into their physical business.

But what is digital literacy? It is an accumulation of skills that focus on the location, organization, understanding and evaluation of information with the help of technology. In short, applying the digital tools available to have a better handling in terms of management and sales of your business.

It is proven that people with digital knowledge can communicate and work faster and more efficiently, and if you have a business that sells products online, you must be prepared and immersed in the digital world to have an open mind to change and the rapid evolution that technology brings.

Digital literacy certainly has to do with applied learning with technology, but information is power. And as something new must be learned every day, we share some of the most used concepts in electronic commerce.

A/B Test: This term refers to trial and error, measures the reaction of users, divided into two study groups, to test different variants and see which is the most advantageous option.

Ad-blocker: It is a software, which complements browsers, which eliminates spam from any web page (ads of all kinds).

Anchor text: It is a text within the content of your website that links to another website outside of yours.

Big Data: System capable of handling and analyzing large data and information sets.

Back office: It is a section of the website that allows you to manage and operate everything related to online stores.

Cache: Storage of user data and information that is available quicker when needed later.

Abandoned cart: Term applied when a buyer adds products to the virtual shopping cart and leaves the website without making the purchase.

Front office: All processes that interact directly with users.

Web hosting: A service that allows internet users to store information on a system, be it images, video, or all kinds of content accessible via the web.

Inbound and outbound links: In the case of inbound, they are internal links on a web page that direct to other sections of the web. In Outbound are outgoing links to external websites.

Payment gateway: It is a tool that is responsible for processing product collections and payments and one of the objectives is that these processes are carried out quickly, easily and safely for consumers and businesses.

Conversion rate: It is a reference indicator that translates the result of a website to measure the scope of the results.

Author Ana Paula Kagueyama is customer services director at PayPal Latam.

This acquired knowledge will help you have better control of sales, more accurate reports regarding the behavior of your consumers and most importantly, you can learn to identify the different platforms in the market, as well as the tools and benefits that each one offers you. Among these tools are online workshops and tutorials that you can take 100% advantage of and apply those best practices in your business.

Information and knowledge are power. Take advantage of technology, research, learn and become an expert in the digital world to grow your business.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.