Puerto Rico Broadband Program gets $9.8M to promote digital literacy

Programs will focus on key industries such as health care, education, agriculture and government.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has approved a $9.8 million award to the Puerto Rico Broadband Program to provide digital literacy skills in workforce development, including training on online security and privacy awareness.

The allocation will also fund the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service to oversee education and training of IT personnel in the government on cybersecurity and address the digital literacy and skills needs of older adults and people with disabilities, said Puerto Rico Broadband Program Director Michelle Cabiya.

“This grant will enable us to develop digital literacy programs for key industries like health care, education, agriculture and government,” said Cabiya.

“This milestone ensures essential workers like nurses, doctors, caregivers, teachers and more, gain the skills needed to thrive in today’s digital world, fostering inclusion and empowering Puerto Rico’s workforce,” she said.

The funding — which comes from the $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program — will cover the implementation of that aspect of Puerto Rico’s Digital Equity Plan, for which the government has been requesting federal funds, as News is my Business reported.

States will use this funding to implement their digital equity plans, which outline how they will empower individuals and communities with the tools and skills necessary to benefit from meaningful access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service.

“Quality, affordable high-speed internet allows families and businesses to thrive in our modern economy. Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Department of Commerce is connecting everyone across the country to quality, affordable high-speed internet and providing the resources they need to make the most of that internet connection,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“We look forward to working with the awardees to ensure all residents have the tools and skills to take advantage of quality, affordable high-speed internet — whether it’s for work, education, health care or any other essential service,” Raimondo said.

The Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program made more than $800 million available for states, including Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and Native entities to apply for grants to implement their digital equity plans.

“For the first time, every state in the nation has a digital equity plan in place to promote widespread adoption of high-speed Internet services. These states, along with Puerto Rico, now can request access to the funds to put their digital equity plans into action,” said Alan Davidson, assistant secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA administrator.