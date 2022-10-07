Oriental launches educational campaign on fraudulent schemes￼

The initiative includes a new website to encourage awareness about fraud attempts.

During Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and in the midst of a high prevalence of fraud or attempted fraud cases, Oriental has launched a far-reaching education campaign to alert and coach citizens about different types of fraud and to prepare them on how to be ready for any attempted scams, specifically those related to banking transactions and personal data.

The initiative includes a new website to encourage awareness about fraud attempts.

“Given the statistics and public reports of incidents of fraud against citizens, especially scams related to personal data and bank transactions, Oriental decided to act and launch an educational effort aimed at the general population to offer techniques and tools that allow people to be ready to prevent fraud,” said Idalis Montalvo, Oriental’s vice president of Marketing and Public Relations.

The campaign called “Smarter 101” seeks to exemplify the most popular mechanisms or tricks used by scammers when they try to defraud people. The effort also includes tools and application strategies to prevent fraud.

The special website contains all the information and educational infographic material that illustrates the most common types of fraud. The site is designed interactively so that the user can take “full educational advantage and feel ready and confident before any fraud attempt.”

The campaign is available in English and Spanish and will be published in the media and social digital as well as on Oriental’s social platforms.

The most frequent fraud trends include stealing personal information or identity and, eventually, appropriating the person’s confidential data and money. Scammers who commit these crimes use many techniques to trick people and get what they want.

Among fraudsters’ mechanisms is communication via text message, WhatsApp, email, telephone, and even in person, pretending to be someone they are not.

Usually, those people work with rehearsed scripts that, at some point, require the person to give their personal information.

Oriental’s campaign will run during October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and will also reach the US Virgin Islands, where Oriental provides services.