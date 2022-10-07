Destilería Serrallés supports Ponce neighbors devastated by hurricane

The company donated food, water, furniture, and fuel to affected areas to provide relief, supplies and solidarity to families and the elderly without basic services.

Destilería Serrallés Inc. has been providing relief and support to residents, families and communities affected by the passage of Hurricane Fiona through Puerto Rico, mainly affecting the southern part of the island.

The communities neighboring the distillery, located in the Mercedita sector in Ponce, received the fury of the Inabón River rising, as it jumped its bank and created massive floods, with up to 30 inches of water in just a few hours.

Hundreds of residents were trapped in their homes because of the floods that hit the neighborhoods and communities in Ponce.

“Both the management and employees of Destilería Serrallés are active bringing help and solidarity to the affected and vulnerable communities in Ponce. We trust that these donations can immediately help alleviate the anguish, food insecurity and pressing basic needs arising from this emergency,” said Philippe Brechot, company CEO.

The company is distributing boxes of food, water and necessities for personal hygiene and cleaning. Donations of furniture are also being made to residents of the Mercedita community who lost their homes because of the storm and to retirement homes for the elderly.

Meanwhile, Brechot confirmed that the Destilería Serrallés facilities did not experience “serious material damage.”

“However, the significant amount of water and the winds have temporarily affected our operations, but thanks to our mitigation plans for the hurricane season and the efforts of the employees, we will not have an impact on the distribution of our rums,” he said.

“At Destilería Serrallés, we reaffirm our 157-year commitment to contribute to Puerto Rico whenever necessary to directly provide relief with the team of employees and volunteers that make up our Quijotes brigades to support our people,” Brechot said.