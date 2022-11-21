Destilería Serrallés gets ‘Women Certified Co.’ certification

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Destilería Serrallés in Ponce.

Destilería Serrallés Inc., based in Ponce, announced it has received the “Women Certified Company” certification as an employer that supports the advancement of professional women.

“For Destilería Serrallés, it is a source of great pride to be able to count on a female workforce that leads with parameters of excellence, equity and inclusion,” it stated.

“In an industry mainly dominated by men, the company’s professional women stand out in managerial and executive positions in charge of the production and distribution processes of Puerto Rico’s favorite rum, and this is an achievement that we celebrate with all our employees,” said Philippe Brechot, president of Destilería Serrallés.

Women occupy managerial positions at several levels, as well as engineers, rum masters, specialists in process engineering and rectification, bottling plant, marketing, administration, distribution, and human resources, among other operational areas.

The company has a female labor participation rate of 40%, which contrasts with other companies in the industry and was one of the first manufacturers of distilled spirits in the world to appoint a woman in charge of its manufacturing operations.

Furthermore, Destilería Serrallés’ Master Rum Maker is Silvia Santiago, who is also senior vice president of Manufacturing, “and recognized globally for her brilliant career that dates back nearly half a century, guarding excellence in the manufacture of Don Q premium rums,” said Brechot.

The three-month “Women Certified Company” training program included interviews, training workshops, design,and implementation of programs within the company to validate diversity, equity and inclusion processes as required by this certification.