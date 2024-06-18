Execs named to distillery, insurance, Ft. Buchanan, hotel, ad agency

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features executive appointments and recognitions at Destilería Serrallés, Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples, Fort Buchanan, the Royal Sonesta San Juan Hotel and De la Cruz-Ogilvy.

Jack Rushing

Destilería Serrallés announces management team changes

Destilería Serrallés recently announced the retirement of Orlando Jeannot, after a 46-year career with the company. The executive started at the Ponce company in 1978, moving up management positions until being named vice president of sales and distribution in Puerto Rico in 2007. Jeannot is recognized for his participation in the food and beverage industry, as well as in local business associations.

Under Jeannot’s leadership, Don Q and its family of rums achieved sustained growth in the market, “achieving an undisputed position as Puerto Rico’s preferred rum in the island’s competitive liquor market,” the company stated. His vision also contributed to the company’s solid standing in the distribution of wines, sparkling wines and other distilled spirits in the market.

Meanwhile, Destilería Serrallés announced that Jack E. Rushing-Torres joined the company as sales director. Rushing has 20 years of professional experience, including leadership positions with Molson Coors since 2012, as general manager for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. Previously, the executive worked in consumer product distribution companies, accounting and insurance firms, among others.

Brenda Rivera-Silva

Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples names new VP of finance

Yamil J. García-Díaz, president of Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples, announced the appointment of Brenda E. Rivera-Silva as the new vice president of finance. With more than two decades of experience in the audit and finance sector, Rivera-Silva brings “deep and specialized knowledge to her new role.”

“Brenda’s extensive experience and commitment to excellence have been fundamental to our organization over the years. We fully trust her leadership and abilities to direct our financial strategy into the future,” said García-Díaz.

Previously, Rivera-Silva served as director of Internal Audit at Grupo Cooperativo Seguros Múltiples, where she was responsible for leading internal audit operations and reporting directly to the executive president and the board of directors through the Audit Committee.

Her career at Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples began in 1999, climbing from internal audit positions to executive leadership. Rivera-Silva is a certified public accountant and holds multiple certifications.

Ulises Marrero-Díaz

Fort Buchanan names new deputy to the garrison commander

The U.S. Department of the Army recently officially appointed Puerto Rico native Ulises Marrero-Díaz as deputy to the garrison commander at Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

In this role, which Marrero-Díaz had been performing on an interim basis since July 2023, the deputy directly supports the garrison commander in carrying out operations and represents the military leader in his absence. Marrero-Díaz is also responsible for managing daily operations in support of military units and other federal instrumentalities at Fort Buchanan.

“Getting here has been an honor and a privilege. Obviously, you won’t get to this position without the help of your coworkers. Leading this entire team of professionals at Fort Buchanan now is a blessing, providing direction and motivation so that the installation continues to provide critical services to the military, the civilian population of the Department of Defense, veterans, retirees and their families, as well as to more than 30 federal agencies located in Puerto Rico and the American Virgin Islands,” said Marrero-Díaz, a native of Levittown, Toa Baja.

Marrero-Díaz retired from the U.S. Army as a sergeant major on Oct. 31, 2017. Throughout his 24-year military career, he held various leadership positions, culminating in the position of Equal Opportunity Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve Command.

Before assuming his senior civilian position at Fort Buchanan, Marrero had served as director of human resources, chief of the Military Personnel Division, and manager of Transition Services at the same installation.

Julio Campos

New executive chef at the Royal Sonesta San Juan

Raúl Bustamante, general manager at the Royal Sonesta San Juan, recently announced the appointment of Julio Campos as the hotel’s new head chef.

With vast experience in the culinary and hotel industries, chef Campos oversees the hotel’s culinary team with a mission to elevate the epicurean experience for both locals and tourists.

“The Royal Sonesta San Juan family is extremely pleased to welcome chef Campos,” said Bustamante. “Julio’s talent without a doubt will elevate the culinary diversity at our hotel to a level of excellence for the enjoyment of our guests.”

Campos joins the Royal Sonesta San Juan coming from Dorado Beach Resort. Before his tenure at Dorado, he served in several positions at DoubleTree by Hilton Crystal City-Washington, D.C. in Arlington, Virginia and Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Campos graduated from the Art Institute of Washington in Arlington with a bachelor’s degree of science in culinary arts.

De La Cruz-Ogilvy employees in Puerto Rico.

De la Cruz-Ogilvy recognized for dedication to employees

The De la Cruz (DLC)-Ogilvy in Puerto Rico with headquarters in Miami and Bogotá and Medellín, Colombia, received the “Outstanding Workplace” by Best Companies Group 2024.

This recognition “highlights DLC’s commitment to workplace excellence, as well as its dedication to creating an exceptional work environment for its employees,” the advertising company stated.

“This recognition as an Outstanding Workplace is a testament to De la Cruz’s commitment to our staff and our corporate vision. For years, we have worked tirelessly to cultivate an environment where our employees feel valued, inspired and empowered to reach their full potential. This achievement reflects not only our commitment to workplace excellence but also our fundamental belief that our people are our most valuable asset,” said Carlos Thompson, president of De la Cruz.

Best Companies Group is dedicated to helping companies assess, improve and promote their workplace cultures and environments. With more than 20 years of experience, the organization designs its surveys using scientifically based methodologies developed by experts in human resources.

During the evaluation process, Best Companies Group administered a detailed engagement survey to the agency’s more than 100 employees. This survey covered all programmatic areas of the company and allowed employees to share their opinions, experiences and suggestions. From creative teams to administrative departments, each employee had the opportunity to express their unique perspective.

“At De la Cruz (DLC)-Ogilvy, we recognize that our employees are the heart of the organization. By administering this survey to our team, we not only sought to evaluate our current practices but also to honor the voice of those who make our mission possible. We aim to cultivate an environment where every employee feels valued, guided by our vision of developing employee-centered HR practices, for the employee. This is how we provide a safe workplace that fosters the growth, development and well-being of our talented team,” said Ana Guzmán, director of human resources.

De la Cruz’s recognition as an Outstanding Workplace is a significant milestone in the company’s corporate vision, which has been building for several years. Through efforts in HR, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and other initiatives, DLC has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the well-being and success of its employees.