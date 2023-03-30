Seguros Múltiples launches new campaign for its compulsory insurance

“Seguros Múltiples es Seguros Múltiples” is a campaign fully produced in Puerto Rico, with local talent.

Tied to the motto “Seguros Múltiples es Seguros Múltiples,” the Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples de Puerto Rico (CSM) launched its new advertising campaign, which highlights the specific services of its Compulsory Liability Insurance (SRO, in Spanish), which include technological tools that “provide greater convenience and peace of mind to the claimant.”

The campaign has a presence on television, digital, print, and external media, highlighting what CSM considers its competitive advantages: express service that reaches the place of preference of the claimant; claim payment via direct deposit; appointments with adjusters by video call; and virtual inspection.

The insurer also makes available to its policyholders and claimants other alternatives such as the CSM mobile application and website, and the traditional TeleSeguros Múltiples service by telephone.

“With the launch of this new campaign, we want to communicate the convenience of Cooperativa de Seguros Multiples’ Compulsory Insurance,” said CSM President Luis M. Cordero-Rivera.

“We’re the leading service insurer that offers its clients the most alternatives, as well as technological tools that facilitate the claim process and an impeccable track record for the past 60 years of service to Puerto Rico,” he said.

“In addition, people are reminded that they have the right to opt for the insurer of their choice in the selection form when choosing their mandatory insurance,” he said.

CSM’s Compulsory Insurance is an important business segment for the company. By the end of 2022, CSM had locked down a 23% share of the compulsory insurance market, continuing a growth pattern sustained for the past seven years, he said.