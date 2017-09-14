Oriental to waive late fees for September loan payments

OFG Bancorp announced that its Oriental Bank subsidiary will not charge late-payment fees for September loan payments, extending the grace period for a maximum of another 30 days.

This will apply to any loan customers, whether they have personal, auto, credit card, mortgage or commercial loans, the institution said.

The measure is being taken to help clients whose budgets may be affected because of Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico,” said OFG Chair José Rafael Fernández.

“Oriental Bank is sensitive to the difficulties families are experiencing,” he said. “Elimination of late fees will not require any proactive action by customers. It will be automatic.”

“We are confident Puerto Rico will have a speedy recovery,” Fernández said. “If a client has a personal situation that will impact his or her capacity to make payments because of Hurricane Irma, call us at (787) 620-0000 for additional guidance. Commercial loan clients should contact their relationship officer or call (787) 620-PYME.”