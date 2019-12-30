P.R. Bankers Assoc. opens call for Financial Awareness Video Contest nominations

December 30, 2019 221

The Puerto Rico Bankers Association and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced the beginning of the voting period to select the winner of the “People’s Choice Award” for this year’s Puerto Rico Financial Awareness Video Contest.

To participate in the selection, the public may go to the Association’s website and vote for their favorite video. The winner will be announced during the awards ceremony to be held Jan. 31, 2020 and for the first time, the winners will receive a cash prize, the organizers confirmed.

The Puerto Rico Financial Awareness Video Contest is carried out with the support of the island’s main universities and allows integrating a different and creative alternative to educate students about important issues in the area of finance, as well as expose students to the challenge to creatively understand and communicate their knowledge and recommendations.

The call for this edition of the Financial Awareness Video Contest was aimed at young university students between the ages of 17 to 35. The event integrated the development of eco-friendly companies and the effective use of social networks as part of the strategy to establish a business.

Participants developed educational videos with a maximum duration of 30 seconds on one or more of the following topics: how to establish a company; how to market a company; how to develop an eco-friendly company; how to obtain credit for a company; how to export services or products; how to use social networks for the profitability of a company; and, how to get assistance for small businesses after a natural disaster strikes.