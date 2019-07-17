P.R. Chamber of Commerce, Birling Capital sign collaboration agreement

July 17, 2019 249

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce and investment and business firm, Birling Capital Advisors, LLC, have signed a collaboration agreement to promote among the trade group’s membership and the local business community the importance of investments.

Birling Capital Advisors, chaired by Francisco Rodríguez-Castro, offers advisory and corporate finance services focused on the needs of institutional, governmental, corporate, family corporations and their owners.

Through the agreement signed last week the firm have committed to editing and publishing the Chamber’s “The Zenith Investor” publication, which will be distributed monthly to members, said Chamber President José E. Ledesma-Fuentes.

“The Zenith Investor” will be published in English and will provide recent information on economic, market, investment and other developments of interest to the membership,” Rodríguez-Castro said.

Confident that Puerto Rico is magnet for investment, Ledesma said “we will continue working and collaborating with central and municipal governments to create the necessary productive framework that allows the effective implementation of programs such as the Opportunity Zones of and the new Incentive Codes.”