P.R. Community Foundation opens call for ‘mini-donations’ for Humacao region teachers

January 29, 2019 173

The Puerto Rico Community Foundation launched a call for mini-donations to support teachers from the Humacao Educational Region, and schools invited by the nonprofit organization, looking to develop creative and innovative educational strategies to improve learning in the classroom.

The nonprofit’s “Mini-Donations Program for Teachers” will award a maximum of $500 to 100 educators, who will have the opportunity to strengthen and implement teaching strategies that stimulate the active learning and student curiosity.

“With this initiative, the Foundation is re-launching the mini-donations program that we executed more than 25 years ago, an opportunity that is still remembered by the teachers, said Foundation President Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats.

“On this occasion, and thanks to the contribution of several donors, we have been able to launch a new version of the program at a very good moment, since the program supports teachers in the formation of learning communities and project-based learning that the Education Department is developing,” he said.

The “Mini-Donations Program” will accept applications from educators who are actively pursuing their profession in schools invited by the Foundation and schools in the Humacao Region, which includes the towns of Loíza, Canóvanas, Río Grande, Luquillo, Fajardo, Ceiba, Juncos, Naguabo, Las Piedras, Humacao, Yabucoa, Maunabo, Patillas, Arroyo, Vieques and Culebra.

To participate, they will have to submit their innovative and creative project, as defined by the guide to apply. The documents must be submitted on or before Feb. 15, 2019.

The Mini-Teacher Donations Program is part of that effort and is possible thanks to the contributions of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation and Central Florida Community Foundation.