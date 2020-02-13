P.R. Public Health Trust launches ‘Reverdece tú También’ campaign

February 13, 2020 137

The Puerto Rico Public Health Trust announced the launch of the “Reverdece Tu También” public service campaign aimed at prioritizing mental health.

The effort was developed by Puerto Ricans for Puerto Rico by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, after the passage of Hurricane María.

It is aimed at promoting emotional resistance by providing tools for the well-being of mental health in the communities of Puerto Rico. This campaign seeks to create an analogy between nature and the human being, promoting that like nature blossoms turning green, the human being can renew itself as well.

“Currently, the population of Puerto Rico has a collective challenge of managing emotions and anxieties before the realities of the Island, including seismic movements. We need to generate incentives to help channel these emotions”, said José Rodríguez-Orengo, director of the Health Trust.

“Just as we did in the Southern area from day one, carrying out diverse activities to our brothers, we will be impacting multiple communities across the Island,” Rodríguez-Orengo concluded.

Betty Hastings, who was the promoter of this initiative as field coordinator of the disaster recovery division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said “The idea behind the name of this campaign is to connect the similarity between nature and individuals.”

“This is an opportunity to remember or discover in ourselves the strengths we have. Just as trees and flowers bloom after periods of darkness, we also have the power to bloom again,” she concluded.