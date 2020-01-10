P.R. Public Health Trust unveils research grant program

January 10, 2020 116

In keeping with its vision of improving the public health of the communities of the island, the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust it has opened the call for local researchers to submit public health proposals to increase the understanding of those issues and find solutions.

The Puerto Rico Public Health Trust is part of the 16 programs of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust.

“Knowledge gives us the power to have a real picture of the situations our island’s communities face,” said José Rodríguez-Orrengo, interim director of the Health Trust.

“These projects will increase the capacity to obtain recent data and information in collaboration with the communities mostly affected by the inequality of public health. In addition, the results will open possibilities to develop programs that positively impact our island’s vulnerable sectors,” he said.

This opportunity is open to qualified researchers or professionals who have obtained a medical doctorate or doctorate degree, from public and private universities, colleges and research institutions located in Puerto Rico that work on health aspects.

Grants could be up to a maximum of $10,000 per research/project, the Health Trust said.

Through the program, researchers will develop an innovative health concept/product (including tele-health) impact in Puerto Rico, which must maintain a community vision that shows a positive impact and economic development for the benefit of local Puerto Rican communities.

The projects should address health issues that could result in continue with the search for additional local and federal funds. The change of subject will also be considered, to motivate experienced researchers to explore alternate issues that positively impact public health in communities in Puerto Rico. Finally, once the project is finished, it is expected to be published in peer-reviewed professional journals.

Proposals will be reviewed by qualified external reviewers with experience in the public health sector and will be evaluated according to the criteria requested in the request for proposal. The proposal submission process must be completed before Feb. 7, 2020.

“It is important to note that the funds allocated, and the grants awarded will be determined according to the merits and viability of the projects received,” Rodríguez-Orengo said.

For more information about this call, to learn the terms and conditions and how to submit a proposal, visit the Health Trust’s website, or send an email.