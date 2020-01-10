P.R.’s small inns ‘in good shape,’ Tourism Co. confirms

January 10, 2020 109

The 12 small inns that make up the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.’s Paradores de Puerto Rico program are in good shape, open and available to visitors after experiencing several earthquakes on the island, agency Executive Director Carla Campos said.

Although some of the “paradores” are operating with electric generators and/or water tanks, they have not suffered structural damage and are offering services to their guests, receiving and accepting reservations, she said.

“Once again, our people prove their resilience, which includes all those who make up the tourism industry who, no matter what, maintain their commitment to offer the visitor — local or foreign — the best treatment and service,” Campos said.

“I congratulate all the owners and employees of the hostels who, during the emergency, treated the guests who were in their properties like their own family, providing support, guidance and security,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tomás Ramírez, vice president of the Paradores de Puerto Rico Association, which groups nine of the 12 properties, said “our inns were ready with their emergency systems, generators and tanks with enough capacity. The services have already been restored in some of them, guests never lacked any of our services.”

The small inns that comprise the association are: Parador Boquemar and Combate Beach Resort in Cabo Rojo, Parador El Buen Café in Hatillo, Parador El Faro in Aguadilla, Parador Guánica 1929 in Guánica — which was at the epicenter of the two strong earthquakes felt this week — Parador MaunaCaribe in Maunabo, Parador Palmas de Lucía in Yabucoa, Parador Villas Sotomayor in Adjuntas, and Parador Yunque Mar in Luquillo. Parador Costa del Mar in Yabucoa, and Turtle Bay Inn and Parador Villa Parguera in Lajas round out the list of properties.

“Many guests decided to stay another day. At the same time, they have continued to arrive and make reservations, so we expect a good occupation for this weekend,” Ramírez added.