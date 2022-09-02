Puerto Rico’s small inns ready for long Labor Day weekend

The Combate Beach Resort is one of the properties in Cabo Rojo that draws families.

Puerto Rico’s small inns are ready to receive the hundreds of families that usually opt for staying at the island’s “paradores” during this upcoming long Labor Day weekend, the Small Inns Association confirmed.

“We expect 95% occupancy, and we still have rooms left at the Boquemar, Combate Beach Resort, El Buen Café, Guanica 1929, and Villas Sotomayor inns for this weekend,” said Xavier Ramírez, president of the association.

The weekend marks the end of the summer season and leads to the start of the “Paradores de Puerto Rico” monthlong celebration in October.

The 2022 summer high season has been positive for small inns and the 18 industries that make up the island’s tourist offer, he said.

Although the average occupancy from January to August has been below 2021, it has been higher than in 2019, “the best season for Puerto Rican tourism in the first two decades of the 21st century,” he said.

In addition, the small inns have seen a lot of activity in their restaurants and an increase in the number of events.

The small inn hotel owners credited the effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the work by the Discover Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., which they said “has been very important for the sustained growth of local and foreign tourism that has been taking place since 2021.”

“In the past 20 months, several Puerto Rican families have visited us up to seven times since they trust our operating standards,” said Ramírez.

“The inns are designed to provide absolute security, high-quality facilities, the best service and lots of fun, at the most affordable cost in the Caribbean,” said Ramírez.

Meanwhile, Christian Rivera, vice president of the Association and co-owner of Parador Guánica 1929, said the month of August was better than expected, and the summer season has been extended through Labor Day.

“Although the volume of reservations was reduced with the start of school and the constant rains, we have seen a resurgence in celebrations, weddings and groups in our hostels,” added Rivera.