Puerto Rico’s small inns ready for long Memorial Day weekend

Parador Guánica 1929 in Guánica is a member of the trade group.

Members of the Puerto Rico Small Inns Association confirmed they are ready for the upcoming long Memorial Day weekend, saying there are rooms still available at the properties known as “paradores.”

“This is a very special year for everyone, as we continue to learn to live with the virus and get closer to normality. The summer vacation season starts this weekend and extends until the second week of August,” said Association President Xavier A. Ramírez.

“We have prepared our facilities to provide the quality and service that distinguishes us and have strengthened our safety protocols and contingency systems to mitigate any failure of electricity, water, or communications. We want to provide the best possible experience for our guests,” said Ramírez, co-owner of the Combate Beach Resort in Cabo Rojo.

The pace of reservations for this long weekend has accelerated, but there are still rooms available in most of the properties, he said.

“It’s very encouraging to see the number of local families, along with from the Puerto Rican diaspora, and North America who are coming to the small inns, looking for safe accommodations to vacation in Puerto Rico. Although in smaller numbers, visitors from Europe and South America are also arriving,” said Ramírez.

For this summer season, the small inns are expecting a higher number of guests than they experienced in 2021, for which they have invested to get their facilities ready.

“We want to ensure that our guests enjoy themselves to the fullest, in a safe and worry-free accommodation,” said Christian Rivera, vice president of the association and co-owner of Parador Guánica 1929 in Guánica.