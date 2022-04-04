Puerto Rico’s small inns expect high occupancy over Easter holidays

The Combate Beach resort is one of the members of the Association.

Members of the Association of Paradores and Puerto Rican Small Inns are ready to receive the thousands of families that frequently stay in these small inns during the Easter holidays.

“Although the pandemic is not over, the flexibilization of restrictions makes 2022 a very special year for everyone. The Holy Week vacation period extends for 17 days, from April 8-25, since many schools and municipalities will be giving days off during Holy Week and the following week,” said Xavier A. Ramírez, president of the Association and co-owner of the Combate Beach Resort in Playa El Combate.

“Since mid-January, we’ve seen a sustained interest for our small inns, and we have prepared our facilities to provide the quality that distinguishes us, along with the best hygiene and health systems, and personalized service for our guests,” he said, adding that the pace of reservations for the summer season is like 2021, the best year of the past decade for tourism.

In addition, he said they still have rooms available, and that Puerto Rican and tourist families are looking for safe accommodations to vacation in Puerto Rico.

“During the past 10 weeks, we have received many reservations of United States residents, including the Puerto Rican diaspora, which is a very positive sign for the tourism sector, so we recommend booking as soon as possible for the months of May to July,” added Ramírez.

The small inns that are members of the association have prepared several promotional packages to accommodate the different needs of their guests. For example, some small inns have a very popular offer from Sunday to Thursday; “Stay 3 nights and the fourth is free,” representing a 25% discount.

Other small inns, such as El Buen Café in Hatillo, Guánica 1929 in Guanica, and Villas Sotomayor in Adjuntas, have packages that include meals and snacks.

For his part, Christian Rivera, vice president of the Association, recommends that, when making a reservation, people should ask about the amenities of the small inn, value-added packages, nearby attractions and restaurants, and its health and safety protocols.

“All our small inns have a swimming pool, and they include free parking and the use of WIFI, they provide a reduced rate from Sunday to Thursday, and some inns include American breakfast as part of their rate,” added Rivera.