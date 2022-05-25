Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce to host BizCon Expo ’22 June 9-10

Prior editions of this event have drawn hundreds of participants.

Local entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to participate in a varied program of conferences offered by local and international experts, as well as establish business contacts during the BizCon Expo 2022, a summit event set that the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) will host June 9-10, 2022 at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in San Juan.

“We have focused the agenda this year on offering information on a series of key issues that are economically affecting entrepreneurs and businesses,” said CPA and past CofC President Luis Torres-Llompart, who chairs the BizCon Expo 2022.

“We strongly encourage all entrepreneurs to participate in this event and all its conferences. The information they will receive will allow them to make more informed and intelligent business decisions,” he added.

With an expected attendance of more than 300 executives and entrepreneurs, the topics to be discussed have been chosen to provide an international perspective. They include the transition to a new energy paradigm, the economic impact of climate change, investment opportunities in real estate, the plan for the recovery of Puerto Rico, innovative business strategies in agriculture, as well as the global outlook for the tourism industry.

Business delegations from the state of Florida’s chambers of commerce are expected to participate in the event. Attendees will have access at no additional cost to networking sessions, business exhibitions, forums, and awards ceremonies, Torres-Llompart said.

On the issue of Puerto Rico’s recovery, he said this is Puerto Rico’s last chance to effectively manage what is the largest amount of money ever granted to any jurisdiction in the United States’ history.

To discuss this topic, the event will feature the participation of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, Puerto Rico Housing Department Secretary William Rodríguez, and Manuel Laboy, executive director of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3).

“Given the multiple challenges facing our business class, the Chamber of Commerce has decided to assume a leadership role, as the voice of the private sector, to contribute to the strengthening of our competitiveness,” CofC President Luis Gierbolini said.

“This event is a step in that direction, providing our entrepreneurs with highly relevant information from world-class experts in several topics that are essential to doing business,” he said.

The PRCC will also present the results of its 2022 Consumer Confidence Index and the 2022 Entrepreneur Confidence Index.

For a full agenda and to register for the event, click on the following link.