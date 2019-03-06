P.R.’s T-Mobile ‘Changemaker Challenge’ winner featured on Good Morning America

March 6, 2019 51

T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge winner J.I. Cruz shared his journey behind “Dios del Sol,” one of John Legere’s top 6 CEO Picks on Good Morning America Tuesday.

“Dios del Sol” is creating a more sustainable future for Puerto Rico, by helping communities fund and transition to solar energy.

As T-Mobile has a significant presence in Puerto Rico, it “saw firsthand the devastation after Hurricane María and spent months working to help the community recover the network and rebuild. We’re incredibly proud of the work young changemakers like J.I. and others are doing to change the world for GOOD!,” the company said in a statement.

The “Changemaker Challenge,” developed by T-Mobile in partnership with Ashoka, is focused on igniting the innovative spark in young people who are willing to step forward and take on difficult challenges facing their communities.

More than 330 teens and young adults submitted entries in the first year, which resulted in 30 teams earning a trip to the T-Mobile headquarters in Bellevue, Wash. to help further develop their world-changing ideas. Six CEO Picks returned for a second visit to take their ideas to the next level.

T-Mobile will launch Changemaker Challenge 2019 later this year. Young changemakers interested in participating can visit T-Mobile.com/Changemaker and sign up to get notified as soon as submissions open.