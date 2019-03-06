Op-Ed: In P.R.’s federal funds stalemate, both sides have share of responsibility

March 6, 2019 40

With the ubiquitous discussion as to the fate of the colossal federal funding currently being disbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the $8 billion-plus CDBG-DR funds by U.S. Housing and Urban Development, the court of public opinion has already placed warnings on the recipient, the government of Puerto Rico. But in all fairness, they are not completely to blame.

The reality is that both sides have their fair share of responsibility that stems from poor federal grants management. My experience indicates that both parties are failing at, what a blogger for the prestigious Grantsmanship center calls, the 4 C’s of grants management; poor communication, lack of coordination, inadequate cooperation and in-consistency. Without any perseverance or agreement to improve performance on these four unheeded areas, little improvement can be reached.

In addition, both parties have been timid in tapping local expertise and companies to lead the recovery and ensure that such a massive investment stays on the island. As highlighted in this publication, big mainland U.S. consulting companies have trumped local firms clearly violating the Stafford Act. Above all these firms do not demonstrate a commitment to Puerto Rico’s economic future and very few local companies are being subcontracted.

In the case of the government of Puerto Rico, as a recipient or grantee, and other entities that are eligible as sub-recipients (or sub-grantees) it becomes ever more important not to be engrossed by the perceived prospect of easy money.

Consistently, recipients of federal grant money in Puerto Rico fail to understand the restrictions placed by the direct mandate from an act of Congress, which is at the heart of past performance failures.

In other words, these legal restrictions placed on the recipient or grantees are specific responsibilities, which are explicitly contained in the grant award document. Whatever area not covered in the grant award binds the agreement under the provisions of title 2 of the Code of Federal Regulations, part 200, known as the Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards or Super Circular.

Now, it is the responsibility of the government of Puerto Rico to provide assurances to the federal government in response to the increasing pressure to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse.

In determining risk, the federal government will evaluate the recipient’s history of performance, the quality of its management structure, past audits results and overall capacity to comply with program requirements.

In that regard and as a whole, Puerto Rico has not fared well in efficient grant management particularly as governments and organizations fail to appoint or consult experienced managers, do not have clear written policies and procedures, and do not maintain adequate communication with the funding officers.

If Puerto Rico cannot manage or plan for its own risk, be completely transparent in their execution, the federal government will not eliminate the reimbursement restrictions that are currently curtailing the flow of funds.

Furthermore, state agencies and municipal governments must ensure that their policies and procedures are up to date (and with a recommended available version crafted in English) and that their full-time staff has the knowledge and competency to follow standard operating procedures.

At the federal government side there are significant challenges in the grants management process and oversight, which are evident in how it is handling the Puerto Rico recovery.

This matter had been examined by a report from the General Accounting Office (GAO), which reveals that grant-making agencies must consider the current and future fiscal condition of state and local recipients, to determine how federal spending can help to address key problems. In the case of FEMA, GAO has consistently sought such oversight and performance improvements.

The aforementioned report is so poignant that below I quote some of its key findings for the readers’ reference:

Streamlining overall processes. When grants management requirements are duplicative, unnecessarily burdensome, and conflicting, agencies must direct resources toward meeting them — which can make the agency’s programs and services less cost effective. Streamlining and simplifying grants management processes is critical to ensuring that federal funds are reaching the programs and services Congress intended.

Monitoring grantee performance. Effectively tracking and reporting on grant performance is critical for agencies to determine whether their program goals are being achieved and for ensuring transparency and accountability for federal grant spending. However, the lack of a consistent approach to verifying data could lead to collecting erroneous performance data.

Improving federal grants management. GAO’s audit of the federal government’s financial statements identified a significant deficiency in internal control related to managing grants at certain federal entities. Primarily, there were deficiencies in monitoring grant activities and accounting for formula grants. These internal control deficiencies could adversely affect the federal government’s ability to provide reliable financial statements as well as reasonable assurance that grants are awarded properly, recipients are eligible, and federal grant funds are used as intended.

Using evidence to assess the effectiveness of federal grants. In recent years, federal agencies have been encouraged to consider evidence-based practices in managing their grant programs. Pay for Success is one such practice whereby private investors provide up-front funding for programs and the federal government repays these investors when there are demonstrated results.

Pay for Success offers potential benefits, but federal government involvement in such projects has been limited. OMB should establish a means for federal agencies to collaborate on Pay for Success with access to leading practices. Other evidence-based issues include tiered evidence grants and the capacity needed to use them and the benefits and challenges of using performance partnerships.

For the sake of Puerto Rico’s recovery, both parties must negotiate in good faith to reach a reasonable process to spur a much-needed injection to the local economy. But above that, both parties need to tap in the local resources that can bridge what is an unspoken organizational culture divide.

In this unequal relationship, Puerto Rico has the most to lose.