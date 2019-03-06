Startup With Purpose Foundation to launch new entrepreneur program

March 6, 2019 65

The Startup With Purpose Foundation, a nonprofit based in Palo Alto, California, that provides entrepreneurial mindsets and opportunities to youth in underserved regions, announced the start of a new program: Startup With Purpose, Puerto Rico.

The foundation has partnered with Saint John’s School in Condado to host the program on the school’s campus from June 10-14, 2019. The program is open to anyone who has finished their first year of high school and has not yet started college, the nonprofit said.

The Startup With Purpose program is a holistic teaching and learning approach based on the Berkeley Method of Entrepreneurship (BMoE), that enables participants from a variety of backgrounds to be more entrepreneurial.

The program will bring professors from the University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University, and the Wharton School of Business, along with mentors with entrepreneurial and industrial experience in both Puerto Rico and Silicon Valley, to the island.

Over the course of the one-week program, participants will work in groups of five to identify a problem and to come up with an economically viable solution to that problem — creating a business plan for their solution.

There are two to three hours of lectures each day and seven to eight hours of project work with teammates, so participants should come prepared to work on their ideas. At the end of the week, students will pitch to real investors in a “shark tank” like setting.

“The Startup With Purpose Foundation is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our program to Puerto Rico. This would not be possible without the very generous support we have received from many individuals and organizations on the island,” said Foundation Chair Steve Adelman.

“Specifically, the Startup With Purpose Foundation would like to thank the Partnership for Modern Puerto Rico, Puma Energy, the Kinesis Foundation, Banco Popular], and the Department of Education for providing need-based scholarships for Puerto Rican participants; and Saint John’s School, Colegio Marista de Guaynabo, Baldwin School of Puerto Rico, Colegio San Jose, and Colegio San Ignacio for their support,” he said.

Online registration is open through April 15, 2019, and only 200 participants will be accepted into the program. Full and partial scholarships are available for qualified participants. For more information, click HERE.