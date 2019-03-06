SBA’s ‘Emerging Leaders initiative’ to help growing entrepreneurs opens ’19 call

March 6, 2019 49

The U.S. Small Business Administration and its Atlantic Regional Office announced the launch of the 2019 “Emerging Leaders Initiative” for executives of small businesses poised for growth in emerging markets.

Local area recruitment for the 2019 training cycle is currently ongoing in Region II’s New York, Syracuse, New Jersey and Puerto Rico District Offices, which include the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“I am proud of the success the Emerging Leaders and the impact the training has made in helping to take small businesses to the next level,” said Allen Gutierrez, associate administrator of the SBA’s Office of Entrepreneurial Development.

Since its inception in 2008, Emerging Leaders has trained more than 5,000 small business owners, creating more than 6,500 jobs, generating more than $300 million in new financing, and securing more than $3.16 billion in government contracts, the SBA stated.

“For every $200 the SBA invests in the Emerging Leaders program, a new job is created,” SBA Regional Administrator Steve Bulger said. “That’s a substantial return on investment for small business owners ready to grow and actively contribute to our economy and provide employment opportunities to neighbors in our communities.”

The SBA Emerging Leaders Initiative has grown to be offered in 60 cities across the U.S. during 2019. Each of the Atlantic Region’s District Offices is actively preparing for an engaging program, the agency said.

Due to the program’s popularity and success, funds have been allocated to expand it in the Puerto Rico District Office so that more entrepreneurs can participate, for the first time, at three locations — San Juan, Ponce and St. Croix in the USVI.

Basic eligibility requirements to participate in the SBA Emerging Leaders Initiative include the following:

Be a small business owner or head decision-maker;

Have business annual revenues between $250,000 and $10 million;

Have been in business for at least three years;

Have at least one employee, other than self;

Make the time commitment required of the course;

Demonstrate the business is on the brink of growth or transition.

The SBA’s Emerging Leaders provides free entrepreneurship education and training for executives of small businesses that are potential job creators.

The executive entrepreneurship series includes nearly 100 hours of classroom time. Participants are provided with the opportunity to work with a network of experienced coaches and mentors, attend specialized workshops, and develop connections with their peers, city leaders, and the financial community to build sustainable businesses that promote economic development within their communities.

The program will run from April to September 2019. For more information about the SBA Emerging Leaders Initiative, visit www.sba.gov/EmergingLeaders.a