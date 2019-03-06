Ford Fund returns to P.R. with ‘Driving Skills for Life’ program

March 6, 2019 44

Ford Motor Company Fund has returned to Puerto Rico with its “Driving Skills for Life” program, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the island, it announced

This is the second time that Ford brings its free program to Puerto Rico to help teens learn safe driving skills beyond what they learn in standard driver education programs.

According to statistics from the 2017 Traffic Safety Commission, reckless driver behavior remains a major contributing factor in fatal crashes in Puerto Rico, with most of the fatalities being among those ages 16 – 24.

More than 300 students from public and private schools across the island are participating in the two-day event that offers hands-on, driver-safety training led by professional driving instructors. Training includes vehicle handling, hazard recognition, impaired driving simulation exercises and other training elements.

Students, teachers and parents attending the activities also will have the opportunity to tour the Mobile Science Lab vehicle, donated by Ford to Centros Sor Isolina Ferré and the Proyecto Nacer ‘On the Go’ Clinic — two initiatives that are part of Ford’s ongoing recovery efforts on the island.

Students participated in a four-station workshop in the Mobile Science Lab to showcase the activities available to schools in various communities by the traveling science lab.