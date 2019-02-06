P.R. Telecom Bureau announces new electronic filing procedure

February 6, 2019 161

Looking to standardize procedures and seek greater efficiency, Puerto Rico Telecommunications Bureau President Sandra Torres announced the availability of electronic document filing for ongoing proceedings at the agency.

As established in Resolution No. 2019-OA-0001, as of Mar. 1, 2019, the new filing system will be required for all telecommunications, cable television and satellite companies, as well as companies that provide the of Voice over IP services.

“So that it doesn’t represent an obstacle to consumers who need to file a complaint and don’t have the means for electronic filing, they will have the option of using the alternative of electronic filing or any of the already existing alternatives — regular mail, fax, through the official form available at the agency, where they can also personally file any document,” said Torres, head of the agency known as NETPR for its initials in Spanish.

NETPR’s new policy is established in accordance with Section 6.2 (d) of the General Practice and Procedure Regulation, which establishes that “any dispute between telecommunications or cable companies shall be filed electronically or using any means established by NETPR, as new technologies for electronic transactions are developed.”

The procedures will be overseen by the Administrative Order issued for these purposes, she said.

“To submit documents electronically, companies must register on the website and create their profile. The procedures are under the ‘case information’ tab and the Administrative Order with details about the process is also available online. At NETPR we continue transforming processes as new technological means become available to serve citizens,” Torres said.