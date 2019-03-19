P.R. to be featured in ‘United Stories’ initiative to promote tourism assets globally

March 19, 2019 249

As part of an initiative to highlight and support tourism, Discover Puerto Rico, Beautiful Destinations — a global tourism company — and Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States included the island in its new campaign titled “United Stories.”

This campaign will encompass an array of experiences that elevate, inspire and spur trips through compelling and authentic stories, DMO officials said.

“As a result of our partnership with Brand USA, Puerto Rico has a unique opportunity to present its culture, its people and its tourism value that makes it a unique destination. The campaign is an invitation to visit us and discover iconic attractions, as well as those little known about our Island,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

One of the stories filmed in Puerto Rico featured urban artist PJ Sin Suela, who hosted the trailer that invites people to see the stories about the island.

“Puerto Rico is the best place in the world. From the heart and the smiles of my people, to the food, the culture, the heat and how any situation here is taken advantage of and becomes a joy. For me it is a pleasure letting people know how nice Puerto Rico is and how much we have to offer to those who have never been,” said PJ Sin Suela.

“United Stories” is a creative content lab that travels across the United States, and now Puerto Rico, producing stories in real time through local perspectives.

Stories not only show places of tourist interest, but they create connections between travelers, places and the people who inhabit them.

“Our ‘United Stories’ campaign uses first person narratives to tell the unique stories that bring both our iconic and undiscovered destinations to life,” said Brand USA CEO Christopher Thompson.

“During our visit to Puerto Rico, we were focused on the resilience of this beautiful island and the magical experiences available to visitors,” he added.

The series about Puerto Rico will encompass several short videos, including the story about Café Don Ruiz, a four-generation enterprise since the 1800. In addition, they also visited Old San Juan, Culebra and the center of the island to generate content through various tourist attractions such as Toroverde Adventure Park in Orocovis.