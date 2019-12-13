P.R. Tourism Co. launches holiday campaign to boost hotel stays by $19.8M

December 13, 2019 222

Under the slogan “The party stays here this Christmas,” the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. launched its new advertising effort that seeks to boost local hotel room reservations during the holiday season.

An increase of 9,000 hotel room reservations would represent an additional $19 million in revenue for hotels and another $1.8 million in room tax collections, Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said.

“This is projected to represent a 9% growth of hotel bookings by local residents when compared to the same period last year, in addition to expenditures that will be generated on short-term rentals, attractions, and restaurants,” she said.

The campaign’s visuals, music, and messages highlight unique experiences, available in all regions of the island, at businesses endorsed by the Tourism Co. to share with family and friends.

The new campaign gives continuity to the agency’s “Postcards” campaign and will run through January 2020 and is split into two phases. The first part that runs through Dec. 19 features short videos on digital platforms highlighting the different Puerto Rican experiences and Christmas traditions: the music, the food and impromptu parties, or “parrandas.”

The videos seek to generate traffic to an online location featuring available offers.

“Social media has become one of the most used forms of communication by people when making their weekend plans, parties and vacations, which is why the agency will be mainly using media such as Facebook, Instagram and digital advertising with additional guidelines on radio, press and billboards,” the Tourism Co. confirmed.

The second phase begins Dec. 20 with the launch of the television commercial for the “The party stays here this Christmas” campaign. As in the first phase, it highlights the typical Christmas customs of the island and Puerto Ricans are invited to celebrate their holidays by doing internal tourism.

“In Puerto Rico, we have the longest Christmas [season] in the world, which allows us to plan internal tourism during the season, which lasts until…the end of January,” Campos said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.